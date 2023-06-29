The new offices, located on Richmond Business Park, Lakeside, allows for expansion and is home to consultants who specialise in several sectors including finance, education, technology, logistics and HR.

Hays has operated in Doncaster for over 30 years and Sam Cooper, who continues to lead the Doncaster team, has worked in the local market for 18 years.

The team recently opened the office by hosting a HR event for over 35 HR professionals from the local Doncaster area. BRM Solicitors Employment Partner, Amy Hallam led with an employment law update, and Sam Cooper gave an update on current recruitment trends, recent ONS findings and the impact both might have on the overall recruitment landscape.

A team of Hays employees celebrating the opening of the new Doncaster offices

Jeff Taylor, Managing Director of Yorkshire and the North at Hays, comments: “We are delighted to open the doors to a great new office space within a stones’ throw of the centre of Doncaster. The space accommodates our growing team in a fantastic new environment, as well as making room for future expansion to crucially support both businesses and job seekers.