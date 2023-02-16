Footfall was also up 1.3 per cent at the site, which reached full occupancy at the end of 2022 following the addition of Benson’s for Beds Outlet, Charnwood Entertainments, and Calendar Club.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “It’s wonderful to have had such a strong start to the year. There is no doubt that times are hard in retail, but we seem to have bucked the trend in 2023 so far, and had our best January ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s encouraging to see stores such as Baggage Factory seeing a rise in sales as people get holiday-ready again with new luggage, and Skopes too – where we’ve seen a real rush of people preparing for wedding season.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village