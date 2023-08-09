News you can trust since 1925
£3.44m grant for active travel routes in Balby approved by South Yorkshire authority

Funding has been approved to build new routes for travelling and cycling in a Doncaster suburb.
By Shannon Mower
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) voted to approve funding for an active travel scheme in Balby.

The £3.44m will be awarded to Doncaster Council to create new paths and cycling routes, connecting the suburb to areas across the region.

The project will use the remainder of funds from the Transforming Cities Fund Grant, which was granted to the SYMCA from central government for local transport projects.

Money for active travel routes including cycle lanesMoney for active travel routes including cycle lanes
It aims to make walking and cycling a viable alternative to driving across South Yorkshire.

Some 8.7km of new or improved cycling and walking routes will be constructed including ‘quiet streets’ routes in lesser travelled areas.

These include A60 cycle routes through Wadworth Hill and Sandford Road, and several routes improving connectivity to Wadworth and Warmsworth.

At the same time, a £3.1 million grant was approved to improve bus services across the region amid funding cuts.

