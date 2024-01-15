Property developer unveils makeover for historic Doncaster city centre building

A historic building in Doncaster city centre that is nearly 100 years old is to be given new look by a property development firm.

The Canal Depot premises in Greyfriars Road, which date from 1934, have been snapped up by Doncaster based property developers the DBG Group and will serve as the firm’s headquarters once the renovation is complete.

A spokesman for DBG said: “We are extremely excited to share with you the CGI’s of our future home in Doncaster city centre.

“Located by the canal, our colleagues will get to enjoy 360° view of the amazing scenery around this fantastic building.”

The Canal Depot in Greyfriars Road will become the new headquarters of the DBG Group. (Photo: DBG).

Situated between Doncaster Minster and the transport interchange and railway station, the building was used for loading and unloading boats at the height of the canal boom.