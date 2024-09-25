Profits at Doncaster furniture giant DFS slump again amid hopes of recovery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster furniture giant DFS has recorded anothe slump in profits – but there are hopes of recovery as the housing market begins to lift.

The retailer, whose HQ is in Carcroft, posted a 65.7% slump in annual profit on Wednesday but has forecast higher demand for its sofas and beds in 2025 on the back of a gradual recovery in the housing market.

DFS has been struggling with lacklustre demand due to weak consumer sentiment, delivery delays and elevated freight costs amid shipping disruptions in the Red Sea.

"It is clear that the upholstery market has a long road to recovery given the 20% decline on pre-pandemic levels that we have seen," CEO Tim Stacy said in a statement.

DFS has seen its profits slump again.

The company said it remains optimistic about a market recovery over the course of the year and anticipates the group's profit to grow in line with market consensus, supported by the housing market and growing disposable income.

Britain's housing sector have seen an uptick in activity since the start of August after the Bank of England's first rate cut in more than four years.

The Doncaster-headquartered company's adjusted pre-tax profit from continuing operations slumped to 10.5 million pounds ($14.04 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with 30.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Annual revenue from continuing operations came in at 1.31 billion pounds, a nearly 8% fall from the year-earlier period.

Shares of the Sofology owner, which have fallen 5.6 so far this year, were flat in morning trade.

"If the recent confidence continues to be proved right there should be no further balance sheet concerns," Peel Hunt analysts said in a note.

DFS' market share in the upholstered furniture market in Britain grew 4% against 2020 levels, making it the largest player in this space, according to the company.

The firm was initially established by Doncaster millionaire Lord Graham Kirkham before going on to become a nationwide chain with stores across the country.

It first began in 1969 above a snooker hall in Carcroft, trading as Northern Uphostery and became known for its interest free credit deals for customers.