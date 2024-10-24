Primark expands its ‘Click and Collect’ service in Doncaster today

Primark has today launched its Click & Collect service in more of its Yorkshire and Derbyshire stores, including in Rotherham Parkgate, Barnsley, Wakefield, Derby, Doncaster, Chesterfield, Bradford, Leeds White Rose and Leeds Trinity.

Customers can now shop thousands of Primark’s bestsellers across women’s, kids, men’s and homeware by ordering on the Primark website, and then picking up their items from their nearest Click & Collect store at a time convenient to them.

The launch forms part of the latest phase of Primark’s nationwide expansion of Click & Collect, which will see more than 50 additional stores offer the service in time for Christmas and join existing stores including Meadowhall and The Moor in Sheffield.

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said: “Our Click & Collect service has proved really popular, so we’re excited to roll it out even further to stores in Yorkshire and Derbyshire.”

Primark expands its ‘Click and Collect’ service in Doncaster today.

She continued: “It means shoppers can easily order their items from home and pick them up at a time to suit them, and is a great way to make Christmas shopping a little easier this year.”

This year, Primark is celebrating 50 years on the British high street. It opened its first store in Derby in September 1974 and now has 185 stores across Great Britain.

The full list of the next 24 Primark stores which launched Click & Collect today (23rd October) includes:

Birmingham, 38 High Street 

Birmingham Fort Parkway, The Fort Shopping Centre

Coventry, Broadgate 

Wolverhampton, 4 Wulfrun Square 

Dudley, Merry Hill Shopping Centre 

Rotherham, Parkgate Shopping Centre 

Barnsley, The Alhambra Shopping Centre 

Wakefield, The Ridings Shopping Centre 

Derby, 28-31 Cornmarket 

Doncaster, 1-7 Market Place 

Chesterfield, 9-13 Market Place 

Bradford, The Broadway

Leicester, Haymarket Shopping Centre 

Leicester - Fosse Park, Fosse Park Shopping Centre 

Rushden, Rushden Lakes Retail Park 

Loughborough, 39 - 40 Market Place 

Oxford, The Westgate 

Leeds - White Rose, White Rose Shopping Centre 

Leeds – Trinity, Albion Street 

Shrewsbury, Darwin Shopping Centre 

Telford, The Telford Centre 

Tamworth, Ventura Retail Park 

Burton On Trent, Coopers Square Shopping Centre 

Redditch, Kingfisher Shopping Centre 

