Primark has today launched its Click & Collect service in more of its Yorkshire and Derbyshire stores, including in Rotherham Parkgate, Barnsley, Wakefield, Derby, Doncaster, Chesterfield, Bradford, Leeds White Rose and Leeds Trinity.
Customers can now shop thousands of Primark’s bestsellers across women’s, kids, men’s and homeware by ordering on the Primark website, and then picking up their items from their nearest Click & Collect store at a time convenient to them.
The launch forms part of the latest phase of Primark’s nationwide expansion of Click & Collect, which will see more than 50 additional stores offer the service in time for Christmas and join existing stores including Meadowhall and The Moor in Sheffield.
