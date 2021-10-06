Primark announces launch of new cut-price home and furniture store in Doncaster

Primark Home is launching in 25 locations across the UK, including five in Yorkshire which includes the firm’s branch in Market Place.

Rattan furniture, marble side tables and Scandi style items are amongst some of the products that will soon be available in the new lifestyle range.

Already acclaimed for affordable clothing and accessories, the firm has begun to branch out into soft furnishings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Primark is opening a new homeware and furniture store at its Doncaster store.

Following on from the success of Primark Home, the budget chain store has now announced the expansion of the lifestyle and homeware range, which will launch in 25 of its UK stores.

Bigger items such as statement chairs, sideboards, shelving units, and side tables will be featured in the range, as well as decorative items including mirrors, rugs, wall art, lights, and shades.

The store has said the collection "offers the latest interior design trends and pocket-friendly prices".

Speaking about the expansion of Primark Home, trading director Paul Baldwin said “There has been exceptional growth within our home and lifestyle department over the past 18 months as people have spent more time in their home.

"Naturally we wanted to keep up with this growing customer demand and expand our offering into small furniture and several other new categories.”