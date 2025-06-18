Previously condemned Doncaster restaurant is given a three food hygiene rating following a recent inspection
In November 2023, Otto’s Wine Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough was shut down by Doncaster Council health chiefs after inspectors found evidence of a ‘large and active’ rat infestation at the premises.
The health officials returned to the restaurant on April 23 2024 and rated it a one which means major improvements were still needed.
On May 13 this year inspectors returned and gave Otto’s a three which means hygiene standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.
Inspectors also visit Grazing Harts at The Grazing Harts, 29 Greaves Sike Lane, Micklebring, on May 13, and gave it a one.
And also Fairway Chinese Takeaway at 37 Beckett Road, Wheatley, rating it at 3.