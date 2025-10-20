Post office opens at new location to restore service with daily and extended opening hours in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Oct 2025, 15:56 BST
Conisbrough Post Office is now opened at a new location, restoring service to the community.

The daily opening and with the opening hours being more than double what they were before, makes it very easy for customers to visit.

The store is situated at Go Local Extra, 30 Church Street, Conisbrough, DN12 3HR. The previous branch at 36 West Street, Conisbrough, DN12 3JH, closed in April 2025, due to the resignation of the postmaster.

The opening hours are Monday - Saturday: 8am – 10pm; Sunday: 9am – 9pm. This provides 96 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers. This is more than double the opening hours of the previous branch.

Inside and outside the new Post Office.placeholder image
Inside and outside the new Post Office.

Similar products and services are still be available, however, excluding on Demand Travel Insurance, vehicle tax, and a comprehensive range of travel noney with the exception of Euros and Dollars.

St Peter’s Church is a free car park with designated disabled bays approximately 10 metres away from the new branch. Time restricted roadside parking is available nearby.

Post Office Area Change Manager, Mary Benbow, said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and we are delighted to have restored Post Office services to the community. The daily opening and with the opening hours, which are more than double what they were before, makes it very convenient to visit.”

