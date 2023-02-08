Popular Greggs store closed in Doncaster
Concerned shoppers have taken to social media to ask why a popular Greggs store in Doncaster is closed.
But fear not, the closure of the Rossington shop is only temporary.
One user asked on Facebook: “Does anyone know what's happening to Greggs?”
The post referred to the branch in Norman Crescent in New Rossington.
The store manager explained on the social channel that the store closed on Sunday, February 5, but will reopen on Thursday, February 23, after a shop refit.