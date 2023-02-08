News you can trust since 1925
Popular Greggs store closed in Doncaster

Concerned shoppers have taken to social media to ask why a popular Greggs store in Doncaster is closed.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:16pm

But fear not, the closure of the Rossington shop is only temporary.

One user asked on Facebook: “Does anyone know what's happening to Greggs?”

The post referred to the branch in Norman Crescent in New Rossington.

The shop will reopen later this month
The store manager explained on the social channel that the store closed on Sunday, February 5, but will reopen on Thursday, February 23, after a shop refit.

