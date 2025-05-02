Popular Doncaster McDonald's branch temporarily closed following a "pest incident"
A popular McDonald's branch in Doncaster was closed this week causing concern for diners.
The Thorne restaurant had to temporarily suspend business due to a “pest incident”.
A McDonald’s spokesperson explained: “After some recent landscaping works, we experienced an isolated pest incident.
"Hygiene and cleanliness are of the utmost importance to us so we chose to voluntarily close the restaurant.
"We are working with our trusted partners and the retail site management to ensure that the restaurant maintains the high food safety standards which we pride ourselves on delivering.
"We aim to re-open the restaurant on Friday and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
