Cosmo Restaurant, the authentic world buffet, located in Doncaster, is re-opening its doors to the community on August 1.

The restaurant, located in Frenchgate Shopping Centre, provides a culinary experience featuring a wide range of global dishes through its all-you-can-eat buffet, complemented by a variety of refreshing drinks.

Just in time for the summer holidays, the restaurant invites guests to join them on August 1 as they unveil the restaurant’s new refurbishment with updated interiors and food stations.

Cosmo serves more than 150 dishes from around the world, including Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Indian cuisines.

The buffet restaurant chain is in more than 20 locations across the UK and Ireland, and the Doncaster branch launched in 2013.

Suzanne Wink, Head of Operations of Cosmo Restaurant in Doncaster, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the grand reveal of our restaurant's recent makeover and share this exciting milestone with the Doncaster community

“It’s a pleasure to invite both new and returning guests to experience the new space and enjoy all the new features we've added. We’re keen for everyone to come and celebrate this new chapter with us and hope our guests love the updated restaurant as much as we do.

“At Cosmo, we pride ourselves on offering an extensive range of culinary delights from across the globe. With over 150 dishes from six distinct cuisines, there's truly something to satisfy every taste, all served under one roof. Whether you're in the mood for something familiar or are ready to explore new flavours, our diverse menu has something for everyone to enjoy.”

For more information, visit https://www.cosmo-restaurants.co.uk/restaurants/doncaster