Popular Doncaster bar and restaurant handed a three food hygiene rating meaning standards are 'generally satisfactory'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A popular Doncaster bar and restaurant has been handed a three food hygiene rating meaning standards are 'generally satisfactory'.
Food Standards Agency inspectors visited Pangea at 50 High Street, Bawtry, on March 12, before grading the facilities.
Also on March 12 they rated the following busnesses with fours meaning standards are good.
• Mimik Sushi at 3 Wood Street, Doncaster;
• Moorends Cafe at 4 Wembley Road, Moorends;
• Pizza Deluxe at 8 Town End, Bentley;
• Star Wok at 153 Petersgate, Scawthorpe;
• Subway (Londis) at Flat, 70 High Street, Dunsville.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.