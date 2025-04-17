Popular Doncaster bar and restaurant handed a three food hygiene rating meaning standards are 'generally satisfactory'

A popular Doncaster bar and restaurant has been handed a three food hygiene rating meaning standards are 'generally satisfactory'.

Food Standards Agency inspectors visited Pangea at 50 High Street, Bawtry, on March 12, before grading the facilities.

Also on March 12 they rated the following busnesses with fours meaning standards are good.

• Mimik Sushi at 3 Wood Street, Doncaster;

Food hygiene ratings handed to six Doncaster establishments.Food hygiene ratings handed to six Doncaster establishments.
• Moorends Cafe at 4 Wembley Road, Moorends;

• Pizza Deluxe at 8 Town End, Bentley;

• Star Wok at 153 Petersgate, Scawthorpe;

Subway (Londis) at Flat, 70 High Street, Dunsville.

