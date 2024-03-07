Popular city centre pub set to reopen this week following six-figure investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pub now boasts an elevated look both externally and internally and will be hosting a grand launch party this weekend, Friday 8th, 9th and 10th March.

The uplifted community staple has undergone a complete transformation throughout, with a full re-decoration including refreshed colour scheme, new carpets, more fixed seating, and a brand-new bar with extensive drinks selection for guests to enjoy.

As well as the uplift to the décor, the pub has had a brand-new darts board installed, as well as retaining its pool table, for anyone who fancies some friendly competition with friends and locals! The pub will also be recruiting for a darts team upon re-opening, with a darts tournament now set to take place every Monday, weekly.

Jack Rees, Operator at The Lord Nelson, said: “It’s so exciting to be part of this community pub which is looking fantastic following the refurbishment. I can’t wait to welcome guests, local and visitors alike, to the venue for our new entertainment schedule, social evenings, and sports events! It is a great, much-loved local venue in the Doncaster community, and I’m delighted to be re-opening the pub with its new, refreshed look.”

As well as their darts and pool sports facilities, the new-look pub also boasts a range of HD TVs which show Sky Sports, as well as TNT, so guests can look forward to enjoying the upcoming summer packed full of live sporting action all viewable here, accompanied with refreshing drink in hand!

The entertainment won’t stop there, as the pub also has a grand launch weekend planned, with a fun-filled range of events taking place across the 8th, 9th and 10th March which locals are encouraged to attend to experience the newly uplifted space, and enjoy a weekend of fun with friends and family.