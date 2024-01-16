Popular city centre pub set for new management amid rumours about its future
A popular city centre pub is set for new managerment amid rumours about its future.
The Free Press were contacted via a number of sources asking about the current situation at The Lord Nelson on Printing Offic Street.
We approached the owners, Stonegate, who confirmed today: “The Lord Nelson is currently open and trading as usual, after a local operator took over the community site.
"The pub is pleased to announce the appointment of a new permanent operator who will take on the site in March.”