Popular city centre pub set for new management amid rumours about its future

A popular city centre pub is set for new managerment amid rumours about its future.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT
The Free Press were contacted via a number of sources asking about the current situation at The Lord Nelson on Printing Offic Street.

We approached the owners, Stonegate, who confirmed today: “The Lord Nelson is currently open and trading as usual, after a local operator took over the community site.

"The pub is pleased to announce the appointment of a new permanent operator who will take on the site in March.”

