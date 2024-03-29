Popular city centre pub reopens after facelift under watchful eye of long-standing landlord
A popular city centre pub has reopened after a facelift under the watchful eye of a landlord who has held the fort at a number of Doncaster watering holes.
The Yorkshire Grey on Hall Gate underwent a refit thanks to new arrival Darren Taylor.
Darren is no stranger to pulling pints having run pubs for 32 years. He recently left The Winning Post in Warmsworth after 13 years and also had The Plough in Balby for 12 years.
There is Sky TV for the football fans and DJ on Friday and Saturday nights.
Darren said: “We are joining with Cactus Jack's for our food. There is much more happening with entertainment, joining the Tuesday Club with singers.”
