News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
16 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
20 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
20 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
20 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
22 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Politicians welcome announcement that Doncaster will become manufacturing home of ‘Airlander 10’ low-carbon aircraft

Doncaster will be the home of a scheme to produce a new sustainable aircraft, it has been announced.

By Shannon Mower
Published 19th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 2 min read

Hybrid Air Vehicles will produce the first low-carbon Airlander 10 aircraft in Doncaster, with hopes to reach completion by 2026.

After this, the company aims to remain in Doncaster producing 12 aircraft per year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard helped to put the scheme in motion, which has been commended by Ed Miliband MP.

The airlander
The airlander
The airlander
Most Popular

It will create over 1,200 highly skilled jobs in green technology, and further opportunities across the company’s supply chains.

A new flagship production facility is being planned for Doncaster, with the specific site and design to be unveiled in coming months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayor Oliver Coppard and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) approved the plans along with a package of investments and support.

£7 million from the SYMCA will go towards setting up facilities, talent and supply chains in the region.

Politicians meet to discuss the exciting newsw
Politicians meet to discuss the exciting newsw
Politicians meet to discuss the exciting newsw

HAV will work with partners such as the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre at the University of Sheffield, and Doncaster UTC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hopes are to create a new green aerospace manufacturing cluster in the region through utilizing local business and supply.

Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “I was elected as South Yorkshire’s Mayor on a pledge to build on our world-leading assets in the region and create a bigger, smarter and greener economy. As our neighbours across the Atlantic have proved, investing in the potential of green technologies will not only help us tackle the climate emergency, it will help us create high quality new jobs and grow a bigger, better economy which takes everyone with it.

“We have a world-class cluster of companies working at the cutting edge of advanced manufacturing and green technology, so I’m genuinely excited that we can support HAV in their ambitions to build a sustainable aviation cluster here in Doncaster.”

Airlander 10 will deliver 90 percent fewer emissions per-passenger than traditional aircraft, helping to hit zero emissions targets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster North MP and Shadow Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband welcomed the announcement.

Last November, he visited a proposed site for the scheme.

He said: “It is fantastic news that £7m investment has been approved by Mayor Oliver Coppard to support Hybrid Air Vehicles plan to bring over 1,200 high value and highly skilled jobs to Doncaster.

“Hybrid Air Vehicles plan to establish a production line for the Airlander 10 – which is part plane, part airship – in Doncaster, benefiting from the brilliant advanced manufacturing and educational institutions we have in South Yorkshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I visited a proposed site with HAV in November and this is a very exciting opportunity for our city and wider region.

Doncaster Chamber, Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority have, over many years, worked hard to create an environment where advanced manufacturing businesses can thrive and this is a potentially very exciting opportunity.”

Last summer, leading European airline Air Norstrum announced that it would be the launch customer for Airlander 10, with an order of ten aircraft.

DoncasterMayorPoliticiansSouth YorkshireDoncaster Chamber