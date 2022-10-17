On Tuesday, 18 October, the Eco-Power Stadium will host a six-hour expo aimed at helping local traders connect with prospective buyers.

The event, which is the first of its kind in the area, will feature representation from a variety of traders including joiners, plumbers, painters, bricklayers, electricians, landscapers, kitchen engineers and gas engineers.

Firms will have an opportunity to exhibit in front of hundreds in hopes to get noticed by the region’s big investors.

Coun Glyn Jones

There will also be an opportunity for businesses to schedule appointments with major companies, including St Leger Homes, Wilmott Dixon and Fenwood Estates, to build lasting relationships.

Jade Dyer, Business Director for Doncaster Chamber, added: “Our main goal with this expo is to connect local SMEs up with larger enterprises, so that Doncaster’s construction industry can thrive. In doing so, we can help keep business in the local economy and cultivate supply chains that will last.”

Coun Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business, said: “Doncaster already has a thriving construction industry, but it can be even stronger if all of the local businesses are connected to one another and using local suppliers. That’s why we have decided to organise this event alongside the Chamber, so that we can help strengthen Doncaster’s economy.”

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Chamber and Business Doncaster coming together like this to put on such an important event. Firms are always telling me about the importance of developing local supply chains so that we can keep business in Doncaster wherever possible, and this expo will be a great opportunity to do just that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Building Your Network: Construction Supply Chain Expo’ will take place next Tuesday from 8am to 2pm, hosted in the Legends Lounge at the Eco-Power stadium.

The event is free to attend and visitors can register here: https://business.doncaster-chamber.co.uk/events/details/building-your-network-construction-supply-chain-expo-visitors-4337