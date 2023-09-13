News you can trust since 1925
Plans to deliver around £80m of projects including insulation to over 300 homes in Doncaster

Members of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Board yesterday (Tuesday 12 September) approved plans to deliver around £80m of projects across the region.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 13th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:55 BST
Over £15m of funding was granted to housing projects, including the conversion of Cannon Brewery to provide over 500 new homes in Sheffield and the retrofit of insulation to over 300 homes in Doncaster.

A £0.76m grant was made to improve active travel options along the Tinsley-Magna corridor between Sheffield and Rotherham, while £0.67m is being released for the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Capability Fund, in advance of money being received from government to support the roll-out of charging infrastructure across all four South Yorkshire districts.

At its previous meeting in July, the Board agreed to formally wind down the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership from September, and replace it with two new consultative boards. Applications to the Business Advisory Board were made over the summer, with the first appointments now made.

The first six appointments are: Louisa Harrison Walker representing the three South Yorkshire Chambers (Barnsley & Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield); Rachel Abbott representing the Cutlers, South Yorkshire International Trade Forum, Manufacturers Forum and Made In Sheffield; Dawn Huntrod representing MakeUK; Paula Gouldthorpe representing the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB); Angela Foulkes representing the South Yorkshire Skills Advisory Board (SYSAB); and Liz Blackshaw representing the Northern Trade Union Congress.

Members were also updated on the latest plans for the Local Visitor Economy Partnership, South Yorkshire Music Hub and Local Nature Recovery Strategy.

The full meeting is available to view as a webcast at https://sheffieldcityregion.public-i.tv/core/portal/webcast_interactive/728329

