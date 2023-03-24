The development is being carried by Lazarus Properties Ltd and Quinta Developments Ltd, the aim of the project is to provide high quality city centre apartments within a redundant office block.A spokesman sid: “As part of the project the aim is to completely revitalise the external appearance of the now run down property on Cleveland Street and breathe new life into this part of the city centre.“This will involve externally insulating the existing building to make the proposed apartments more thermally efficient and to comply with current building regulations, it will also involve new external cladding and windows to enhance this area of Doncaster.“The proposed apartments themselves will range from Studio's to one and two bedroom apartments, all apartments will be generous in size and will be of a high quality finish.”