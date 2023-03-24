News you can trust since 1925
Plans to completely revitalise the external appearance of a now run down city centre property and turn it into high quality apartments

A large redundant office block in the centre of Doncaster is currently being coverted into apartments at the junction of Cleveland Street, Young Street, and the entrance of the Waterdale.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:24 GMT

The development is being carried by Lazarus Properties Ltd and Quinta Developments Ltd, the aim of the project is to provide high quality city centre apartments within a redundant office block.A spokesman sid: “As part of the project the aim is to completely revitalise the external appearance of the now run down property on Cleveland Street and breathe new life into this part of the city centre.“This will involve externally insulating the existing building to make the proposed apartments more thermally efficient and to comply with current building regulations, it will also involve new external cladding and windows to enhance this area of Doncaster.“The proposed apartments themselves will range from Studio's to one and two bedroom apartments, all apartments will be generous in size and will be of a high quality finish.”

We will bring you more as the project progresses.

An artist's impression of the revitalised premises
Doncaster