Plans to build car wash at rear of landmark Doncaster pub are announced

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Sep 2024, 11:00 BST

Plans to open a hand car wash at the rear of a landmark Doncaster pub have been announced.

Proposals have been put forward to create the car wash on vacant land at the rear of The Wheatley Hotel between Barnby Dun Road and Thorne Road.

The area was an automated car wash many years ago but the new outlet will be a hand car wash business if it is given the go ahead.

