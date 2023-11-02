News you can trust since 1925
Planned reopening of Post Office in Doncaster village shop

Askern Post Office is to re-open next month at a new location – Golocal on Victoria Road.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:24 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 13:24 GMT
Post Office services were temporary closed in Askern in January 2022.

There will be a Post Office serving point alongside the retail counter of the convenience store. The branch is due to open on Wednesday 13 December at 1pm.

Opening hours will be: Monday-Saturday: 8am–9pm; Saturday: 9am–8pm. This will provide 89 hours of service a week.

The Post Office is returning.The Post Office is returning.
Spokesman Richard Clark said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

The opportunity to give feedback will close on 30 November Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code

154311.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.