Planned re-opening of Post Office at new location in Doncaster

Nether Hall Road Post Office is to re-open in January at a new location - Eylen Store, 30 Nether Hall Road.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Dec 2023, 10:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 10:02 GMT
This will restore Post Office services to the area after the temporary closure of the branch at 69 Nether Hall Road in November 2022.

The branch is due to open on Friday 19 January at 1pm. In the interim alternative branches include Bennetthorpe, Intake and Doncaster.

There will be a Post Office serving point alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The former Nether Hall Road Post Office.The former Nether Hall Road Post Office.
Opening hours will be: Monday-Sunday: 8am–midnight. This will provide 112 hours of Post Office service a week.

Allison Wallace, Provision Manager, said: “We’re delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a

community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.

“We are keen to restore this branch to the area as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans.”

The opportunity to give feedback will close on 28 December. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code

549311.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33

55.

