Planned re-opening of a Doncaster post office at new location with extended hours.

Conisbrough Post Office is to open at a new location next month at Go Local Extra on Church Street.

The branch at 36 West Street in Conisbrough, closed in April 2025, due to the resignation of the postmaster.

The new branch is to open at on Tuesday 14 October at 1pm with opening hours of Monday to Saturday: 8am – 10pm, and Sunday: 9am – 9pm.

This will provide 96 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers. This is more than double the opening hours of the previous branch.

Similar products and services will still be available, however, excluding travel insurance, vehicle tax, and a comprehensive range of travel money with the exception of Euros and Dollars.

St Peter’s Church is a free car park with designated disabled bays approximately 10 metres away from the new branch. Time restricted roadside parking is also available nearby.