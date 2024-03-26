Pizza chain Papa Johns to shut "underperforming" Doncaster store as part of 43 closures
and live on Freeview channel 276
The firm has said it will close nearly a tenth of its UK restaurants – including the branch in Hall Gate.
The closures follow a review of the business which identified sites that were "no longer financially viable".
The chain, which has 450 restaurants plus others in service stations and holiday parks, will close 43 sites but has not said how many jobs will be hit.
Announcing the closures, UK managing director Chris Phylactou said: "Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process.
"Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available."
All stores were "underperforming locations that are no longer financially viable", the company said.
The company intends to invest in remaining UK sites as well as plans to expand further into non-traditional sites like holiday parks.