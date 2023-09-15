Pioneering new veterinary groups expands into Doncaster and creates six jobs

Watch more videos on Shots!

Harrison Family Vets has invested £350,000 in the state-of-the-art practice and initially created six new jobs.

Clinic director, Ximo Huertas, who lives locally, said: “We have been blown away with the response to our new practice, with over 300 registrations before we even opened our doors.

“We take an innovative approach to everything we do, and our new cat kennels are a great example of this.

Cherene Hill, Chloe White, Izzy Cook, Rebecca Skeet, Vicki Emmerton and Ximo Huertas from Harrison Family Vets in Doncaster.

"They have a partition shelf which allows cats to use their litter trays in one area and sleep in another.

"This design will also allow pets who live together to stay together when they are treated with us.

"The separate cat and dog wards have also all been designed with mood lighting, pet-friendly aromas, and music to create a calming atmosphere.

"There are four consulting rooms, a digital X-ray suite that includes dental X-ray facilities, an operating theatre and ultrasonography, so the equipment is first-class.”

Independent and family-owned, Harrison Family Vets launched in the UK in 2021 with a practice in Woodley, near Reading, and then opened a practice in Kingswinford in the West Midlands, Didsbury near Manchester and Stockton near Middlesborough.

Operations director, Kristie Faulkner, from Harrison Family Vets, said: “The cost of veterinary treatments has been in the news a lot recently, but as an independently owned business, our clients can be confident that we will do the right thing by them and price as affordably as possible.

"Our total wellness plan is one of the best value for money offerings on the market, and it provides preventative products and services to keep dogs, cats and rabbits healthy, in addition to unlimited free vet consultations and discounts on neutering, dental treatments and even premium pet food, for a low monthly price.”

Other features of the new practice include an innovative waiting area with bespoke pods, which are all spaced at least two metres apart, giving clients their own space and shielding pets from the stresses of facing other pets in a traditional waiting room.

Each pod has its own screen displaying pet jokes and facts as well as information about pet welfare and nutrition.

All team members are also trained, or currently in training for, the Fear Free Accreditation, to significantly reduce fear, stress and anxiety for both pets and their owners.

Ximo added: “The level of detail that has gone into every aspect of the design of this practice is phenomenal and it means we can offer a superb level of customer service and pet care in an unrivalled setting. In recent years pet ownership in the UK has skyrocketed and many vets in the local area are closed to new clients, so we are really pleased to be helping address the needs of local pet owners here in Doncaster.”

Harrison Family Vets is currently offering a £15 vaccination promotion in Doncaster, which includes a full health check at the time of the vaccination, as well as a six month follow up health check. Even if a pet isn’t due their vaccination yet, new clients can register, and the £15 offer will be honoured when the vaccination is due.