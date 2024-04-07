Pictures: Take a look inside Doncaster's newly renovated city centre pub

Situated on Hall Gate it will be open every day from 11am with drink prices starting at only £2.40.
Food will be provided by Cactus Jack's, there will be a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights and joining the Tuesday Club will be live singers in the afternoon.
There will also be a Monday Club once a month, the first one takes place tomorrow, April 8,with soul town singer Lance Gold.
