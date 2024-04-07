The new look Yorkshire Grey.The new look Yorkshire Grey.
The new look Yorkshire Grey.

Pictures: Take a look inside Doncaster's newly renovated city centre pub

After a huge launch weekend over Easter Doncaster’s The Yorkshire Grey pub is now officially open for business.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Apr 2024, 09:56 BST

Situated on Hall Gate it will be open every day from 11am with drink prices starting at only £2.40.

Food will be provided by Cactus Jack's, there will be a DJ on Friday and Saturday nights and joining the Tuesday Club will be live singers in the afternoon.

There will also be a Monday Club once a month, the first one takes place tomorrow, April 8,with soul town singer Lance Gold.

A nice cosy corner.

1. The Yorkshire Grey

A nice cosy corner. Photo: Sub

The Yorkshire Grey.

2. The Yorkshire Grey

The Yorkshire Grey. Photo: Sub

Lance Gold will be performing tomorrow.

3. The Yorkshire Grey

Lance Gold will be performing tomorrow. Photo: Sub

The bar area.

4. The Yorkshire Grey

The bar area. Photo: Sub

