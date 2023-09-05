Watch more videos on Shots!

Marshall CDP successfully developed three high quality warehouse units totalling 48,000 at Kestrel Court in 2020, complete with fitted office accommodation, securely fenced service yards and car parking, which were promptly let to NCM Auctions, Price Transport and Dual Inventive.

Now two new units, offering 21,000 sq ft and 17,000 sq ft, are under construction at Phase 2 named Peregrine Court and are due to reach practical completion in December 2023.

The units are for sale or to let.

Peregrine Court

Rebecca Schofield, partner, and head of the Yorkshire industrial team at Knight Frank, and agent for Peregrine Court, said: “Peregrine Court offers high quality and secure industrial accommodation in an area easily accessible to J3 M18. Offering excellent connectivity and a strong labour pool.”

The units will be finished to a high specification, BREEAM rating very good and include 35N/m floor loading, haunch heights of 7.5 - 8m, two ground level loading doors to each unit, fully fitted offices, connections to all mains services and dedicated car parking with EV charging point to each unit.

City of Doncaster Council’s Business Doncaster service has supported Marshall’s projects in this well-established industrial location near the former Sheffield Doncaster Airport, and within close proximity to J3 M18, which offer occupiers much needed industrial space.

Councillor Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Portfolio Holder for Housing & Business at the City of Doncaster Council, added: “We are delighted to see the incredible amount of progress being made on Peregrine Court. It is excellent to see Marshall CDP once again show great confidence in the Doncaster economy by building this major speculative industrial development scheme.

"Our Business Doncaster team is working closely with the letting agents, Knight Frank, to market the development and help find tenants for the two units, which will bring further quality investment and employment opportunities into Doncaster."

For further information on leasing or buying units at Peregrine Court contact Rebecca Schofield at Knight Frank on 0114 272 9750.