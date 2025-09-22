Pepperells Solicitors unites centuries of legal expertise in landmark acquisition

Nationwide law firm Pepperells Solicitors has agreed an acquisition deal with Yorkshire-based Elmhirst Parker Solicitors, a firm with roots back to the 18th Century.

The historic deal, comprising the full business and 53 members of staff, is expected to be completed in September.

Elmhirst Parker, which first began practising in Barnsley in 1793, presently has four office locations spanning Barnsley, Selby, Royston and Sherburn in Elmet. The firm reported an annual turnover of £2.6 million in 2024/25.

The acquisition by Pepperells will create opportunities to modernise the firm, strengthening compliance standards and drawing on the shared expertise of both teams, while preserving Elmhirst Parker’s trusted reputation as a family-first firm for existing clients.

Hull office of Pepperells Solicitors, a nationwide law firm

Established in Scunthorpe in 1985, and remaining under family ownership, Pepperells employs 180 staff, including 80 fee earners.

Chief Executive Ben Pepperell reflected on the takeover: “This acquisition marks the continuation of a major growth trajectory for Pepperells, but also a new shared chapter in the family history of both firms, bringing together 230 years of legal expertise.

“As a traditional and multi-service practice, Elmhirst Parker perfectly aligns with our values and services, with a strong reputation built across Yorkshire and beyond.”

“However, this is about much more than just heritage, and we at Pepperells continue to look forward as a modern, customer-focused law firm.”

Over four decades in the legal industry, Pepperells has positioned itself as a leading provider of a range of legal services, undergoing significant expansion in more recent years.

In 2009, the firm acquired Ivesons Solicitors, taking over another historic Hull firm, Myer Wolff Solicitors, in 2014. Most recently, Pepperells acquired staff and departments from Payne & Payne in 2021.

Pepperells now has premises in 16 UK towns and cities, with a particular presence across the North of England. This includes city offices in Newcastle and York alongside smaller practices in popular market towns such as Beverley.

Key practice areas include residential property, wills and probate, corporate and commercial, dispute resolution, criminal and family law alongside a full range of other legal services for individuals, families and businesses.

Elmhirst Parker began as Tyas & Son in Barnsley in 1793. The firm’s namesakes, Elmhirst Solicitors and Parker March, also date back more than 200 years.

For a period following the acquisition, the offices will be known as Pepperells incorporating Elmhirst Parker.

Simon Rounding, Partner at Elmhirst Parker, said: “We are incredibly proud of our roots at Elmhirst Parker, and that remains the case as the firm continues to evolve.

“Our talented team includes specialists in family, residential, commercial, agricultural and beyond – and we are excited to be bringing that expertise under the trusted direction of Pepperells Solicitors.”

Ben Pepperell concluded: “In the 40 years since the business was founded, we have grown to become one of the region’s best-known names in everyday and specialist practice, with a presence across the UK.

“As the business continues to grow, we want to retain the qualities that set Pepperells apart from other firms: as a credible, accessible, and knowledgeable family-run firm.”

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome the Elmhirst Parker team to our family, and we are confident this historic partnership can produce success for many years to come.”