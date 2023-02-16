News you can trust since 1925
Panattoni wins planning consent for 417,570 sq ft speculative logistics development at Doncaster

Panattoni, the largest logistics real estate developer in the UK and Europe, has secured planning consent for a 417,570 sq ft speculative logistics development atDoncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Doncaster Council has approved Panattoni’s planning application for the facility, called Panattoni Doncaster 420, which will be one of the largest speculative logistics facilities across the Yorkshire region.

Panattoni will shortly commence speculative development of Panattoni Doncaster 420, which is close to junction 3 of the M18, with completion expected in January 2024.

The facility will be built to a BREEAM sustainability rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of ‘A’, with many sustainability features, such as electric vehicle charging points and 15 per cent roof lights, incorporated into the development.

An impression of how the new development will look
It will also benefit from 15m clear internal height, 37 loading doors, a 85m deep yard with parking for 74 HGVs, 358 parking spaces and up to 1.5 MVa of power.

Dan Burn, Development Director at Panattoni, said: “Having recently pre-let 630,000 sq ft at Panattoni Park Rotherham, we are delighted to be bringing forward a further large speculative development in South Yorkshire.

"Panattoni Doncaster 420 offers great access to the regional motorway network and provides a large, skilled labour force.

“Despite the economic headwinds, occupier demand remains high across the region and supply constrained, particularly of ‘Big Box’ warehouses over 400,000 sq ft.

" We have been encouraged by early interest and look forward to commencing

construction over the next few weeks”.

Letting agents are CPP, Colliers International and Cushman & Wakefield.

*Panattoni was founded in the USA in 1986 and has grown to become the world’s largest privately-owned industrial developer. Panattoni has served over 2,500 customers worldwide and developed more than 525 million sq ft of logistics space. In the UK Panattoni has positioned itself as the largest speculative developer, committing to speculatively develop over 3 million sq ft annually.

