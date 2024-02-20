PAB Languages Centre appointed on NHS framework for translation services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It marks a significant milestone in PAB’s commitment to supporting healthcare providers with high-quality language solutions.

Founded in the East Midlands and now operating across the UK, PAB Languages Centre was appointed for Written Translation, Transcription & Ancillary Services on the four-year framework following a rigorous and competitive tender process. NHS Procurement in Partnership (NHS PiP) is the collaboration between four NHS procurement hubs; NHS Commercial Solutions, East of England NHS Collaborative Procurement Hub, NHS London Procurement Partnership (NHS LPP) and NHS North of England Commercial Procurement Collaborative (NOE CPC).

PAB, which has an office in Doncaster and is also a member of both Sheffield and Doncaster Chambers of Commerce, has recently celebrated a series of remarkable achievements, both in customer satisfaction and prestigious business awards. In addition to its customer satisfaction success, PAB has been recognised as a finalist in various esteemed business awards over the last six months, highlighting its industry excellence notably achieving Runner-Up in Excellence in Customer Service further solidifies PAB's commitment to client satisfaction. This series of achievements aligns perfectly with PAB’s recent selection for the public sector national framework.

Sara Davison, Commercial Manager at PAB said: “This is a fantastic news! PAB’s inclusion in the national framework signifies recognition of our expertise in dealing with the unique challenges of medical and healthcare communication. As part of the framework, PAB is excited to contribute to the NHS’s mission of providing excellent care for all patients, regardless of their linguistic background.

“Being part of this national framework is a significant endorsement of PAB’s dedication to quality and customer service excellence. It reflects the trust placed in PAB by one of the most respected healthcare systems in the world, further validating the company’s high standards and commitment to excellence in every aspect of its operations.”