ORB Recruitment donates minibus to Doncaster specialist college

Fast-growing ORB, headquartered in Balby Carr, made the generous donation to Harrison College, a specialist business, enterprise and employability college for young people aged 16 to 25 with autism and special educational needs.

Based in a professional business park, Harrison College offers a curriculum designed to maximise the potential of all young people with learning difficulties, including those with high functioning autism and Asperger’s syndrome.

The college focuses on preparing young people for adult life, offering employability skills, work experience, social skills and life skills.

Stewart Olsen from ORB Recruitment with Gemma Peebles from Harrison College with the new minibus

The college, established in 2019, has increased its cohort each year and is expected to continue expanding for the upcoming academic year.

Gemma Peebles, who founded Harrison College and is Principal and Chief Executive Officer, said: “All of the young people at Harrison College are encouraged to be independent and this includes travel. To support this, we deliver travel training and also run a shuttle to and from Doncaster Interchange each morning.

“The previous minibus had a capacity for 14 young people, however this is no longer sufficient so I sought support from a sponsor.

“Stewart Olsen, ORB’s managing director, sprung to mind because he understands the ethos of the college and the aspirational targets for young people. He has spent time at the college in the past working with the students in developing and judging a mobile app competition.

“I explained to Stewart the challenges we were facing to transport our young people, not only to college, but also to the wide variety of internships they participate in.

“Stewart offered ORB’s support and we cannot thank them enough. The new minibus will have a significant impact – widening our curriculum and scope for internships and allowing us to enrol more young people.

“Ultimately, our young people will now have a greater chance of securing employment due to increased independence and a wider reach for their internships.”

Stewart Olsen, managing director at ORB Recruitment, said: “We are well aware of the fantastic provision Harrison College offers to young people with learning difficulties and after speaking with Gemma we realised the impact a new minibus would have.”