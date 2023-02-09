Goodwin, aged 24, will top the bill when he fights at The Dome in Doncaster on Saturday, February 25.

The local boxer, who will fight at Super-Welterweight, won two national titles as an amateur. In turning professional, he fulfilled a dream he had had since first putting on the gloves aged 10.

Jake said: “Getting sponsorships from companies such as ORB is huge for supporting my career as it financially helps me to train more, travel to sparring, training and fights and purchase new fight kit as well as training equipment. Without sponsorship it would be very difficult to progress in my career.

Doncaster boxer Jake Goodwin

“My boxing ambitions are to win a British title, to defend it outright (three times) then go on to become a world champion from Doncaster.

“I want to say a massive thank you to ORB Recruitment for choosing to back me and sponsor my upcoming fight.”

The sponsorship is the latest example of ORB’s commitment to the local community. Last year, the company extended a deal to sponsor local football team FC Doncaster.

ORB also donated a minibus to a Doncaster specialist colleger and gave £2,500 to support a campaign promoting creative work with Doncaster’s deaf artists and young people. In December, ORB donated £1,000 to the Lighthouse Homes charity to support homeless people in Rotherham over Christmas.