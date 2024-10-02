ORB expands with acquisition of specialist construction recruitment firm

By Eve Worthington
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 12:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
ORB Recruitment, a leading multi-sector recruitment agency in Doncaster, has today announced its acquisition of CLS Construction Labour Solutions (UK) Infrastructure, a renowned specialist in construction and civil engineering recruitment.

This strategic acquisition, completed for an undisclosed fee, marks a significant milestone in Doncaster-based ORB's growth strategy, strengthening its position in the construction recruitment market and expanding its service offerings to clients across the UK

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CLS, established in 1999 and based in Normanton, brings 25 years of expertise in the construction and civils sector, along with an impressive database of over 50,000 active contractors. The company is known for its strong relationships with Tier 1 contractors throughout the United Kingdom.

Headquartered in Balby Carr, ORB Recruitment is a specialist, dedicated recruitment consultancy offering effective recruitment solutions to clients across the UK in key areas including construction, manufacturing, healthcare and engineering.

Stewart Olsen, CEO of ORB RecruitmentStewart Olsen, CEO of ORB Recruitment
Stewart Olsen, CEO of ORB Recruitment

Stewart Olsen, CEO of ORB Recruitment, said: "The acquisition of CLS by ORB is an exciting opportunity to expand our footprint within the construction industry. CLS's excellent reputation and deep industry knowledge perfectly complement ORB's existing strengths. By combining our resources and expertise, we're poised to deliver even greater value to our clients and candidates in the construction sector and beyond.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The acquisition will see CLS continue to operate under its own brand name, maintaining its

identity and client relationships while benefiting from ORB Recruitment's financial backing and resources. ORB plans to invest in CLS's growth, with intentions to increase the headcount at the Normanton office by two before the end of the year, bringing the total staff to seven.

Added Stewart: “Clients of both companies can expect business as usual, with the added advantage of enhanced services and capabilities. The move is set to improve output, customer service, and overall efficiencies for CLS's operations.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This acquisition comes at a time of growth for ORB Recruitment, which has recently expanded its permanent recruitment capabilities. It currently employs 14 staff and is set to increase to 15 before the end of the year.

Related topics:DoncasterNormanton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.