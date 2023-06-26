News you can trust since 1925
Online auction of 130 items worth £45,000 as Doncaster company ceases trading

More than 130 items from Bawtry-based Rod & Reel Angling are currently up for sale by online auction with the auction closing from 12pm on Friday, June 30.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST

Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton, which is hosting the online auction, has invited bids on the entire contents of the retail store totalling £45,000 worth of stock, following the appointment of liquidators.

These include rods, reels, tackle boxes and bait, as well as accessories such as hooks, lines, floats and a selection of fishing clothing, from brands such as Nash, Korda, Fox, ESP, Matrix, Drennan, Guru, Preston Innovations.

All of the lots can be viewed here and interested parties are able to bid for products online now until the auction closes from 12pm on Friday, June 30. Viewings for the lots are by appointments only.

More than 130 items at Rod & Reel in Bawtry, Doncaster are currently up for sale by online auction. Items shown for illustrative purposesMore than 130 items at Rod & Reel in Bawtry, Doncaster are currently up for sale by online auction. Items shown for illustrative purposes
Walker Singleton associate director, Luke Hartshorn, commented: “The wide range of equipment available will appeal to everyone from hobbyist anglers through to more serious match, predator and carp anglers, as well as trade stockists.

“We would recommend anyone interested in taking part in the auction to view the lots and see for themselves the range and quantities on items on offer.”

For further information on the online auction and to view the lots, search ‘Walker Singleton fishing, equipment, tackle and bait auction’ or visit www.walkersingleton.co.uk.

