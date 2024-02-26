One Stop celebrates new store in Armthorpe
The brand-new One Stop store opened on Thursday 22nd February - with a special launch celebration on Saturday 24th February attended by members of the local community. Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop shopper bags filled with One Stop products, handed out to the first 50 lucky customers. Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each!
Customers filled the aisles, delighted to welcome One Stop to the area and looked around the freshly fitted-out store.
The new convenience store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family. One Stop have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.
Alongside well-known brands, the store will also stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag.
Customers can also take advantage of the £3.90 lunchtime meal deal featuring a tasty range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials or that missing ingredient for tonight’s dinner.
The new store at 38 Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN3 3DL is open 7am until 10pm every day. Customers can withdraw cash, play the National Lottery and Health Lottery and grab a Costa Coffee in store. The store will also have a range of chilled beers and wines and a variety of newspapers and magazines.