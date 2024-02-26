One Stop celebrates new store in Armthorpe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brand-new One Stop store opened on Thursday 22nd February - with a special launch celebration on Saturday 24th February attended by members of the local community. Customers joined in with the celebrations, with branded One Stop shopper bags filled with One Stop products, handed out to the first 50 lucky customers. Five lucky customers also got their hands on Golden Tickets that were hidden around the store and walked away with a £20 One Stop voucher each!

Customers filled the aisles, delighted to welcome One Stop to the area and looked around the freshly fitted-out store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new convenience store will provide the area with quality products and great deals on items people need every day, alongside treats for the whole family. One Stop have built their reputation on integrating stores within local communities and providing shoppers with a wide range of products on their doorstep.

One Stop Mill Street is now open

Alongside well-known brands, the store will also stock a variety of One Stop’s own label products including produce, meat, dairy, ready meals and desserts – customers really can enjoy top-quality food, without the price tag.

Customers can also take advantage of the £3.90 lunchtime meal deal featuring a tasty range of fresh sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks or stock up on grocery essentials or that missing ingredient for tonight’s dinner.