One of Doncaster's city centre pub gems is making a big comeback with a whole new look

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The all new 'Old George', formerly The Courtyard, on Market Place has a new exciting concept with a twin scene pub/bar and terrace addition.Customers can experience the best DJs in the city, live artists, new events and lots more for 2024.

Nestled in the iconic Doncaster market place, this newly revamped establishment promises to be the go to destination for entertainment, drinks, and socialising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old George pays homage to Doncaster's rich history while embracing a contemporary vibe. The establishment boasts a complete fully revamped interior that seamlessly blends old-world charm with modern aesthetics.

Inside the all new Old George.

Social media spokesman Kurt Grizz told the Free Press: “As you walk in, you'll be greeted by warm and cosy seating and a welcoming ambience that makes it the perfect spot to unwind or to celebrate.

“One of The Old George’s features is its dedication to detail, our beautiful new outdoor terrace with big screens, where real local legends take the stage regularly, treating guests to a diverse range of music genres.

"If you're in the mood for something different, the best DJs in the city will be spinning the classics and anthems to keep you grooving all night long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether you're looking for a spot through the day, a night out with friends, date night, or a solo adventure, The Old George promises a memorable experience. With its amazing location in Doncaster city’s market place, it's the ideal starting point for an exciting night.”

The outside area.

The Old George will be open from midday Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until the year progresses.

Visitors to the bar had this to say: “Just what its needed, we love the vibe in there,” and “Saturday evenings its the place to be!”, plus “We came on a Thursday and had a great time with our friends,” and “The drinks are reasonably priced and the staff were so nice.”