Olympic medalist opens Aldi store in Doncaster

Olympic Bronze Medalist Katy Marchant cut the ribbon to officially open the new Aldi store in Armthorpe

The Armthorpe store is the fifth Aldi to open in Doncaster and will be run by Store Manager, Arron Bailey, along with a team of 25 colleagues.

Katy gave out complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super Six range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Team GB star, Katy Marchant, said: “It’s been an honour to be a part of Aldi’s store opening. I’ve had a great time talking to both the adults and children of Armthorpe about healthy eating and my experience of the Olympics.”

The new store concept includes large chillers and freezers, dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a dedicated fixture along the back wall, showcasing Aldi’s beers, wines and spirits and a dedicated section full of health and beauty products.

Store Manager, Arron Bailey, said: “It was a fantastic morning at our grand opening. It was lovely to meet our new customers and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’d also like to say a big thank you to the wonderful Katy Marchant for being a part of our celebrations.”

The new store, on Church Street, Armthorpe, will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.