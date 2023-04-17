News you can trust since 1925
Old village post office reopens under new management

Old Village Post Office re-opened last week under new management at the previous location of Unit 1, Thorne Road, Stainforth, Doncaster, DN7 5BL.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read

The branch had been closed since January due to the closure of the McColl’s store where the branch was based.

The new opening hours for Old Village Post Office are: Monday-Sunday: 8am – 6pm.

This will provide 70 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

The new look post officeThe new look post office
A spokesman said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

Inside the newly reopened storeInside the newly reopened store
