Old village post office reopens under new management
Old Village Post Office re-opened last week under new management at the previous location of Unit 1, Thorne Road, Stainforth, Doncaster, DN7 5BL.
The branch had been closed since January due to the closure of the McColl’s store where the branch was based.
The new opening hours for Old Village Post Office are: Monday-Sunday: 8am – 6pm.
This will provide 70 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.
A spokesman said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community.”