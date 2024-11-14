Northbridge Cars Doncaster Picture shows empty site at one of South Yorkshire's oldest independent car dealers

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024
This is the scene at one of South Yorkshire’s oldest independent car dealers.

All the vehicles have been removed from the forecourt of Northbridge Cars, which has been based on the end of North Bridge in Doncaster for several decades.

The picture shows no sign of anyone at the site, and the telephone number is no longer ringing. A message describes the number as currently unavailable.

Its Google profile describes the site as ‘permanently closed’.

The Star has approached the business via its Facebook page and received no reply.

However, nearby businesses have confirmed that there has been no sign of trading at the venue in the last few weeks, although some suggested it may have been sold.

The last posting on the Northbridge Cars Facebook site was in September.

