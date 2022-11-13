Nicholas Associates Group Open new Doncaster office for Stafforce brand

Stafforce has branches across the UK and provides temporary, flexible roles as well as ongoing permanent career moves.

The new office is located in Bizspace on TenPound walk in Doncaster.

The new office means that job seeker needs will be met locally in a more sustainable and environmentally conscious manner.

Alex Cocei, Alicia Haycock, and Becky Griffiths

Commenting, Stafforce Managing Director, Tony Boorman said, “We’ve identified that the market has changed and there is a definite needs for a quality local recruitment specialist. Whilst video interviews will still be an option, having a local office means we can also offer a place for face-to-face meetings. We believe offering flexible options enables us to interact more with our clients and candidates and allows us to get to know them better. This in-depth understanding enables us to match candidate skillsets, personalities and ambitions with client needs.”

Stafforce is a member of The Association of Labour Providers (ALP) and the Recruitment & Employers Confederation (REC). The company has a 2-star outstanding rating in the Best Companies to work for listings for 2021.