CBRE’s Industrial team in Leeds acted for Cartonplast to secure the 31,090 sq ft Grade A Industrial unit. This expansion will create 20 new jobs for the South Yorkshire region.

Cartonplast UK Ltd, a subsidiary of the Cartonplast Group, a naturally sustainable business since it was founded in 1967 in Italy, also operates out of Watervole Way in Doncaster and has acquired the new warehouse to provide a new cleaning facility for can pads in the beverage can industry.

Cartonplast Group manages more than 300 million reusable pads ever year, and also includes plastic pallets, top caps and can pads in its portfolio. The company employees more than 750 people across 12 countries.

The 31,090 sq ft last mile distribution unit, which has an EPC A rating, was completed in May this year and includes ground floor office space, 8.87m eaves height, as well as 39 parking spaces, with 2 EV charging points.

It is strategically located with access via Bessemer Way, linking to the A6178 Sheffield Road and direct access to J34 of the M1 motorway, just a short drive away. The A6178 also links the estate to Sheffield City Centre just 6.5 miles away to the south west, whilst the M1 links Barnsley to the north and Chesterfield to the south.

Dani Raunjak, Associate Director, CBRE’s Industrial team commented: “We are delighted to secure this deal for Cartonplast UK Ltd, which is the ideal space for their expansion plans. Despite wider economic headwinds, occupier demand for industrial/warehouse mid-box units within South Yorkshire remains buoyant. This unit is typically one of the most sought-after types, given its quality and specification, and demonstrates the demand for well located, Grade A speculative development across the region.”

James Perryer, Managing Director, Cartonplast UK Ltd said: “As we continue to expand our business, we are delighted to secure this new warehouse in such a strategic location in Rotherham. It’s ideally placed to support our growing orderbook alongside our Doncaster facility. We are pleased to create more employment for the South Yorkshire region as part of our growth strategy.”