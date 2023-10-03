News you can trust since 1925
New Skechers store set to open this October at Lakeside Village

Renowned footwear brand, Skechers, is set to open at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster, this week (October 6).
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
The store, which is in Units 9 – 10 between Weird Fish and Radley London, takes Lakeside Village to full capacity, with all units now occupied.

Its arrival follows coastal-inspired fashion brand Crew Clothing’s move into the centre in August, and Radley London’s arrival earlier this year.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, offer the best selection of footwear and apparel for men, women and kids.

The new store opens on Friday. Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.comThe new store opens on Friday. Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com
The new store opens on Friday. Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com
Shoppers can choose from countless options including the latest athletic, casual and fashion trends as well as stylish sandals and boots—collections offer a range of innovative features like

Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles, Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Technology and Skechers Arch Fit Technology for added comfort.

Abby Chandler, Placemaking, Marketing and Communications Manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Everyone loves Skechers – it’s a great brand and one that we’re sure will do really well here at the centre.

“We’re especially excited about its opening as it takes the centre to full capacity, too. We’ve had a really successful year so far and I’m proud to say every unit at Lakeside Village is now occupied.

“From big name fashion brands to homeware, we’ve got something for everyone, as well as award-winning facilities that keep customers coming back time and time again.”

The Skechers store will also stock a range of slip-resistant work footwear for men and women, along with accessories to complete any look, and all the cool, fun, playful and lighted designs that boys and girls love.

For more information about Lakeside Village please visit: www.lakeside-village.co.uk

