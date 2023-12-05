LINK, the UK’s Cash Access and ATM network, has announced that Rossington will be the latest site of a new banking hub.

Following a request for an access to cash review from Nick Fletcher MP, LINK has confirmed it will benefit from a new banking hub as part of a wider commitment to protect access to cash.

Rossington is one of five locations across the UK confirmed in today’s recommendations by LINK. The others include Calne (Wiltshire), Enfield North (London), Morriston (Swansea) and Auchterarder (Perth and Kinross).

Rossington is the third hub to be announced for South Yorkshire, with hubs in Thorne and Wath upon Dearne also due to open next year.

Nick Quin, Head of Financial Inclusion, LINK.

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy. The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

In 2021, the banking industry agreed that following the closure of any bank branch, LINK will identify whether a community requires further cash services. Additionally, any community without a branch can contact LINK directly and ask to be assessed for support.

The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and to start looking for potential sites. It is likely to open in 2024.

Nick Quin, Head of Financial Inclusion, LINK: “We’re very pleased to recommend a new hub in Rossington. Hubs are already making a huge difference in the towns where they’ve opened.

"They are bringing life back to the high street and the hub in Rossington means customers will no longer need to travel to Doncaster to do their everyday banking.”

Nick Fletcher, MP for Don Valley: “Banks have always been an integral part of the community. I know that it is very important for everyone to have banking facilities.

With the rise of the internet we have seen many banks close their branches leaving some areas without any facilities at all. I am therefore delighted that my application for Rossington to have a banking hub has been successful.