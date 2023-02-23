Rob has worked at Omega for over six years and successfully managed the Southern Regional Team for three years. He has a wealth of experience behind him having held National Sales Manager positions and previously running his own kitchen showroom business.

He told the Free Press: “It has been great to be part of the Retail team at Omega as it grows and develops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am excited to take on further responsibilities and drive continued growth with our customers.”

Rob Bongard - the new face at Omega PLC

James Bishton, Retail Sales Director at Omega PLC said: “Rob has been an integral part of the Omega team for over six years and this well-deserved promotion reflects our intentions to continue building stronger trading partnerships going forward.”

*And at Doncaster based HSR Law Solicitors a key appointment has been made to its expanding commercial property department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solicitor Melissa Squires is now head of the commercial property department and will oversee a team of three qualified solicitors, a paralegal and a trainee solicitor.

She said: “As a Doncaster native I am particularly proud to be working in this community. The service we provide is essential for Doncaster businesses and as the legal market changes, HSR Law is one of the only local firms with a commercial property offering. I have high ambitions for our team and look forward to increasing our presence across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.”