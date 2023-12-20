New £7m Porter's Bridge brings sustainable connections to major Doncaster employment site

Designed with the local community in mind, the new £7m Porter’s Bridge will boost public transport, walking and cycling links to South Yorkshire’s major iPort employment site.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard and Active Travel Commissioner Ed Clancy OBE joined Doncaster City Council, Grange Lane Infant Academy, SMILE group and developer Eurovia to open the region’s latest sustainable infrastructure scheme on Tuesday 19 December.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “We have to give people the chance to move more, and move differently, across South Yorkshire. That means building better transport infrastructure, that gives people better choices. So I’m delighted to be able to open Porter’s Bridge and Powerhouse Lane, offering new walking and cycling routes for people who work at iPort, and who live around Rossington.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Porter’s Bridge will provide a significant new transport link between iPort logistics hub and West End Lane in New Rossington. New Rossington residents named the bridge in memory of Ian Porter, the last person to lose his life in an accident at the former Rossington Colliery.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard at the opening of the Porter’s Bridge in Doncaster with Grange Lane Infant Academy pupils.

The new road, Powerhouse Lane, is named to remind of the colliery itself and of a specific feature, a large building on the colliery surface providing electricity to the pit.

Neil Firth, Head of Service for Major Projects & Investment at City of Doncaster Council, said: “This really is a job well done by all concerned to deliver better connection and travel options for employees in the area, as well as providing vital active travel infrastructure in general.

“With significant investment in infrastructure over recent years, Doncaster has established itself as a major transport hub, by road and rail and it is vital to have increased connectivity to iPort, one of the UK’s fastest growing logistics developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This latest improvement will assist in providing employment to the local community, helps maintain our target for net zero carbon emissions and, by naming the bridge, acknowledges Rossington’s proud mining history.”

Up to eight bus services an hour will access iPort via Porter’s Bridge from Sunday 7 January. Access for walking, wheeling and cycling between the two areas is improved by new segregated cycle and footways. General traffic is restricted from using the new link.

Rossington SMILE (Supportive Multi-Ability Inter-Generational Life Experiences) group - providing day activities and projects for older people, adults with learning disabilities, autism and individuals who require specialist support - members helped with the development of the bridge.

Debbie Kenny, Outreach Coordinator, S.M.I.L.E Day Opportunities, added: “It will have a positive impact on S.M.I.L.E as they join Councillor Bob Anderson on the ‘Wellbeing Walks’ over to Annabel's which is through iPort. This will make the route accessible and safer for all individuals at S.M.I.L.E.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grange Lane Infant Academy school pupils made a ‘sustainable ribbon’ for the opening event using materials including lengths of twine and wooden/glass beads to depict the environment the bridge is developed upon.