New £17 million smart factory in Doncaster will create 300 jobs

Lontra technology company is planning a a new £17m manufacturing facility in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will partner with Lontra to support the new Smart Factory based in Doncaster, by providing a grant and loan package totalling over £7m through the South Yorkshire Renewal Fund*, with approximately £10m of private sector match funding by Lontra.

Mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis MP MBE said:

“This is an exciting example of a UK innovator investing in South Yorkshire – further enhancing our reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing. The new smart factory will play a significant role in developing our economic plan for a stronger, greener and fairer region. It will create hundreds of great new jobs, and boost our productivity and global exports.”

The partnership will contribute to the region’s growth, creating over 300 new jobs with more across the regional supply chain, operating Lontra’s global exports base for their energy saving compressor machine.

The opening of the factory highlights an important partnership between South Yorkshire MCA and Lontra, who share the same focus for sustainable growth and a commitment to supporting innovation and skills development, whilst providing greener and smarter manufacturing solutions.

Lontra’s factory brings together three unified initiatives: regeneration, reliable and electric compressor production, whilst setting a standard for the future of all critical industries using industrial compressed air systems.