New operator takes control of Doncaster's iPort Rail freight terminal
MEDLOG announced last year that it would take on management of the terminal which has daily services running to and from Southampton, Felixstowe, Teesport and Scotland.
A spokesman for the firm added: “It is an important facility within the wider iPort logistics hub that accommodates distribution facilities for businesses including Amazon, CEVA, Fellowes, Lidl, Woodland Group and EuroPool Systems.
“MEDLOG is pleased to confirm that the existing iPort Rail team remains in place and the operation continues seamlessly, providing continuity for its customers.”
iPort’s developer, Verdion, is now beginning work on phase two of iPort Rail.
This will double storage capacity at the terminal and increase the number of trains it can accommodate daily, providing extra capacity to continue movement of goods to existing iPort occupiers and businesses across the region.