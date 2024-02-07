Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MEDLOG announced last year that it would take on management of the terminal which has daily services running to and from Southampton, Felixstowe, Teesport and Scotland.

A spokesman for the firm added: “It is an important facility within the wider iPort logistics hub that accommodates distribution facilities for businesses including Amazon, CEVA, Fellowes, Lidl, Woodland Group and EuroPool Systems.

“MEDLOG is pleased to confirm that the existing iPort Rail team remains in place and the operation continues seamlessly, providing continuity for its customers.”

Doncaster's iPort Rail terminal.

iPort’s developer, Verdion, is now beginning work on phase two of iPort Rail.