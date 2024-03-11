Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award-winning tech-first company has grown from humble beginnings storing mattresses in a garage 20 years ago.

It is aiming to open more physical stores over the next five years – blending its excellent customer experience and quick turnaround times with a traditional in-store experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The success of its current stores is a testament to the success of its clicks and mortar model and is something that the Doncaster store will build upon.

New mattress store set to open this month.

Opening at the end of March the store is located on the Sprotbrough Road Retail Park, a stone’s throw from York Road. It will offer a unique shopping experience from a team of expertly trained staff who place the importance of the customers’ sleep need and style at the forefront of the buying journey.

Mattress Online are leading the way with their hybrid retailing, a true omnichannel shopping experience, bringing online product choice and value to in-person retail.

Physical retail is a fast growing contributor to helping Mattress Online cement their clicks and mortar growth strategy, with Doncaster being the fourth store to open - with considerable investment to deliver what will become their flagship store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Adams, CEO at Mattress Online, said: “As we enter our 21st year as a business, it is so exciting to be launching another store here in South Yorkshire, increasing our footprint in the region and creating new jobs locally.

“By understanding that as customer needs and behaviours change, and as a fast-growing tech-driven retailer, we know we need to grow with them. Therefore, we are always innovating, trying new approaches and maintaining a certain level of flexibility that other brands can’t have.

“Our omnichannel clicks-and-mortar approach blends our product selection, high level of service and seamless delivery model with a personalised face-to-face service, not only strengthening our brand in the north of England but helping us to now invest in Doncaster. We can’t wait to open.”

Through a growing mattress recycling programme, comprehensive health and wellbeing initiatives, ongoing partnerships with The Sleep Geek and Cavendish Cancer Care, Mattress Online puts people first. It also actively backs local and national charities such as Zarach, and Doncaster headquartered The Sleep Charity, as well as professional and grassroots sports groups around the areas they work.