Cathy Hinde, from Ashbourne in Derbyshire, joins DCLT as Marketing and Business Development Manager.

Cathy will work as part of the leadership team to enhance the trading, leisure, culture, and events offering, which includes the DCLT managed local leisure centres, swimming pools and outdoor centres.

Cathy joins from Staffordshire Moorlands District Council and High Peak Borough Council, where she was responsible for managing the leisure operating contract with seven leisure facilities and developing an Active Communities plan working within the local communities.

Cathy said: "This role feels like a fantastic opportunity to be involved with such a diverse leisure organisation. I can be part of a team helping to further develop the leisure offer to the people of Doncaster whilst helping to bring a greater long-term financial security to the trust.

"Leisure operators were hit hard by the pandemic and my initial focuses will be on the recovery and building back of the membership base, to one even stronger than before.

"This brings with it both challenges and opportunities but, with a programme of facility refurbishments and investments also soon to be revealed, it feels like an exciting time to be joining the Trust."

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Cathy to the DCLT team. The Trust has some big plans ahead and, as the community rebounds from the pandemic, the future looks bright for DCLT and everyone who enjoys our fantastic facilities."